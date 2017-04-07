Assiniboine River on the Rise as Flood Watches, Warnings in Place

WINNIPEG — All eyes are on the rising Assiniboine River as flood fighters turn their attention to the ever-increasing waterway.

Flows on the Portage Diversion channel on Friday were 18,670 cubic feet per second (cfs) and 9,000 cfs downstream on the river.

The province says the river could reach 15,000 cfs as early as April 10 as both the Assiniboine and Souris rivers peak simultaneously at the Portage Reservoir.

Mother Nature appears to be cooperating in the flood fight as ice jams that raised river levels earlier this week are quickly melting.

A flood watch remains in effect for the area between Portage la Prairie and Headingley as flows will gradually be increased to about 15,000 cfs by Monday. A flood watch is also in place for the Red Deer River.

Flood warnings remain in place for all points along the Souis River, as well as Birdtail Creek, upper Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Holland, Pelican, Rock, Oak and Dauphin lakes, and the Pembina Rives.

The Canadian Red Cross said as of Friday morning, it was assisting 285 evacuees from four First Nations: 198 from Peguis First Nation, five from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, five from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation and 77 from Long Plain First Nation.



