Jets Sign Jansen Harkins, Reassign Comrie and Roslovic

The Winnipeg Jets inked forward Jansen Harkins to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.

The deal is valued at $925,000 and will see Harkins spend the remainder of the season with the Manitoba Moose.

The 19-year-old recently completed a four-year WHL career with the Prince George Cougars. He led the Cougars in scoring this season with 72 points (21G, 51A) in 64 games. He scored 242 points (75G, 167A) in 275 games during his career with the Cougars and leaves Prince George as the franchise points leader.

Harkins was selected by the Jets in the second round (47th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

In a separate move, the Jets reassigned goaltender Eric Comrie and forward Jack Roslovic to the Moose.

The Jets play their last game of the 2016-17 regular season on Saturday against the Nashville Predators at MTS Centre.

