Manitoba Offensive Lineman Geoff Gray to Have Visit with Green Bay Packers

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Geoff Gray will have another sitdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Two CFL sources said Friday the Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman will visit with the Packers in the next week or two. Green Bay was one of eight NFL teams that took in Gray’s pro day March 30.

The others were the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. The CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders also attended.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound Gray native performed well, registering a 31-inch vertical jump, nine-and-a-half foot broad jump and 25 reps in the bench press.

The mechanical engineering major also spoke with the Packers in January while practising at the East-West Shrine game in Florida.

Gray has also opened eyes north of the border. The towering Winnipeg native was ranked fifth on the CFL Scouting Bureau’s list of the top-20 2017 draft prospects but skipped the league’s combine to continue with his pro day preparation.

Gray was a Canadian university first-team all-star as well as a Canada West all-star and its top lineman last year. He never missed a game at Manitoba, starting 30-of-32 regular-season contests plus six playoff encounters, lining up at both guard and tackle.

The NFL will hold its 2017 draft April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The CFL draft goes May 7.

Comments

comments