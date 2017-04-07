Winnipeg Canoeist Facing Financial Ripple in Reach for 2020 Olympics

Winnipeg canoeist Nadya Crossman-Serb is nearing closer to her Olympic dreams in Tokyo in 2020.

The 20-year-old has a high likelihood of qualifying to contend three years from now but is facing a financial burden many athletes hoping to reach the podium have to confront.

Crossman-Serb brought home a gold medal last year at the Senior World Cup alongside her partner Katie Vincent.

The Canadian Sport Centre Manitoba is hoping for more gold medal wins in her future and has stepped up to promote a fundraising campaign underway to support her training efforts.

Crossman-Serb was told earlier this year that she would have to pay back $7,000 in costs for training and international competition in 2016. Failure to do so would see her unable to compete at this year’s National Team trials and therefore sit out for Team Canada.

A crowd-funding campaign has garnered about $2,300 so far before the May 7 deadline.

“Hopefully, this will assist her in meeting her goal and thereby able to compete in this year’s National Team trials,” the Centre said in a statement.

To make a donation, visit makeachamp.com/nadyacrossman.

