HGTV Stars a Draw at Winnipeg Home + Garden Show

WINNIPEG — The 43rd annual Winnipeg Home + Garden Show this weekend has some star power among those keen on exploring home renovations.

HGTV Canada’s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Bryan Inc.,” Carson Arthur from HGTV Canada’s “Home to Win,” and HGTV designer star Tiffany Pratt are some of the draws bringing visitors to the RBC Convention centre.

The four-day show, which began on Thursday, features more than 270 exhibitors and features designed to whip any home and garden into shape.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60+) and free for children 12 and under. Discount prices are available if admission is purchased online.

Showtimes are Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

