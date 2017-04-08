More Artists, More Venues: New Ways to Experience Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

More than 70 artists will pack the 2017 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival for 10 days of music from the likes of Seu Jorge, Wolf Parade, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Bokante, The Joy Formidable, Low, and the Donny McCaslin Group.

Those are just some of the artists slated to perform this year as the Jazz Festival boasts new venues and new ways for fans to experience the entertainment.

Free outdoor programming will now run nightly in Old Market Square in addition to scheduled shows in theatres and clubs.

“This year’s full lineup provides some fan favourites, like the Grammy-award winning Mavis Staples, ingenues from the broader music landscape, and some jazz programming that pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before,” said artistic director Michael Falk.

Joining the mix of venues this year is The Good Will Social Club and Knox United Church, as well as a “Dinner & a Show” partnership with Kitchen Sync and Chef Ben Kramer.

Jazz fans will also get to experience festival sounds during free outdoor Jazz For Lunch series, and pop-up activations at Parlour Coffee and Forth.

Tickets and passes go on sale April 13 through the Jazz Winnipeg Office at 100 Arthur Street, at JazzWinnipeg.com, or by calling (204) 989-4656. Tickets for Burton Cummings Theatre Shows will also be available through Ticketmaster.

The complete festival lineup is available below and on the Jazz Winnipeg website.

