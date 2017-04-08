Missing Woman Christine Wood’s Disappearance Now a Homicide

Winnipeg police have a 30-year-old man in custody relating to the death of a woman who went missing last summer.

Christine Wood, 21, of Oxford House First Nation, was visiting Winnipeg with her parents while a relative went to a medical appointment on August 19, 2016. Wood left her hotel at the Days Inn on Berry Street to go out for the night and never returned.

Winnipeg police released limited details on Saturday, but said the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday.

