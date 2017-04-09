Canadian and French Leaders Pay Homage to Fallen Soldiers at Vimy Ridge

By The Canadian Press

VIMY RIDGE, France – The leaders of Canada and France are paying quiet homage to the thousands of soldiers who fought and died during the First World War.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande arrived at the Cabaret Rouge cemetery, near Vimy Ridge, where they walked the rows of gravestones.

The cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of soldiers from the Great War, including 700 Canadians.

Vimy was the most successful part of the Battle of Arras in April 1917, as the Canadians pushed up and captured the strategically important ridge from the Germans.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of citizens from this French city of Arras turned out in a heartfelt display of thanks to Canada and the thousands of Canadian soldiers who fought and died at nearby Vimy Ridge exactly a century ago.

Arras Mayor Frederic Leturque thanked those other countries whose soldiers participated in the battle a century ago: Australians and British, New Zealanders and South Africans.

But he saved a special thanks for Canada, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the hundreds of others assembled that the Canadians’ actions at Vimy was a turning point for the city — and for all of France.

