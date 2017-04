Winnipeg Transit’s spring schedule takes effect today unless you travel to and from the University of Manitoba.

Due to the revised academic calendar as a result of the faculty strike last year, the U of M winter schedule will remain in effect until April 21 on the following routes:

36 Northwest Super Express

75 Crosstown East

78 Crosstown West

161 University Super Express

The city says some trips to/from the U of M may not be visible on WinnipegTransit.com or other transit tools.

