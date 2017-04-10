‘Push for Change’ Campaign Arriving in Manitoba

A former addict and homeless youth pushing a shopping cart across Canada is making his way into Manitoba.

Joe Roberts and his Push for Change campaign was greeted on Saturday by RCMP A/Commr. Scott Kolody as part of a handover ceremony in Kenora, Ontario.

Roberts began his trek May 1, 2016 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and will end September 30 in Vancouver as part of the 9,000 kilometre, 17-month journey. From April 11 to May 8, he will travel across Manitoba to share his personal story of struggle and success with youth from across the province.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to start speaking about addiction and where it can lead our youth,” said assistant commissioner Kolody, Commanding Officer of the RCMP in Manitoba.

“More importantly, it’s a chance to tell our youth that there is always a way forward and that success, even after trying times, is possible.”

Roberts arrives in Manitoba on Tuesday and will be welcomed by RCMP officers, where another ceremony is planned.

Comments

comments