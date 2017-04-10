Goldeyes Add Pleffner, Sullivan to Lineup

By Brian Schultz

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed first baseman Shawn Pleffner and catcher Conor Sullivan to their 2017 lineup.

Pleffner, a Washington, D.C. native, hit .262 with three home runs and 34 RBI in 100 games last year for the Double-A Eastern League’s Harrisburg Senators.

In 2015, he batted .269 for Harrisburg with three home runs, 47 RBI, and 41 walks in 117 contests.

“I’m very glad to add both Shawn and Conor to the club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “We were looking for some left-handed bats to balance out the roster. Shawn has Double-A experience, and will be counted on to drive in runs.”

Sullivan hit .226 for the Joplin Blasters in 28 games with one home run and 10 RBI in 2016. The Chicago native added eight runs, four doubles, two triples, and five walks. The 23-year-old backstop also hit .294 with runners in scoring position, and will retain rookie classification in the American Association for 2017.

“Conor got his feet wet in Joplin last year, and did a fine job defensively. We’re hoping he can push Alixon (Suarez),” Forney added.

Comments

comments