Montreal rockers Simple Plan are marking the 15th anniversary of their first album with an upcoming tour.

The band will play Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Sunday, September 10.

The marks the 15th anniversary of “No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls,” released in 2002.

Supporting acts include Courage My Love and Selfish Things.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $25, $32, $39 and $45.

