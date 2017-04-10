Two People Dead in House Fire Near The Pas

Two people have died after a house fire near The Pas, Manitoba last Thursday.

The bodies of the two unidentified people were found once the fire at a residence on Grymonprez Road was contained on April 6.

RCMP say flames broke out at around 11:45 p.m. about 27 kilometres south of The Pas.

Officers were advised two people may have been inside the home, but couldn’t enter until flames were brought under control.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.

