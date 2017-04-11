Health Care Staff Rally to Save Concordia Hospital ER

WINNIPEG — Health care support staff will rally later this morning in front of Concordia Hospital to protest the province’s decision to close three of six emergency rooms in Winnipeg, including the one at Concordia.

“We are very concerned that we are losing our emergency room and other important departments that serve the community,” said Ric McAlpine, president of CUPE Local 1973, which represents the staff.

“We haven’t seen any evidence that moving programs out of the community will benefit the health of people in this area.”

The Pallister government announced last Friday it would close ERs at Concordia, while Seven Oaks Hospital and Victoria Hospital will see their ERs converted to urgent care centres.

A petition in opposition to the closures has garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

“We know that the community values the programs and departments offered by our hospital and the other community hospitals, and the provincial government needs to protect these important services.”

It’s unclear how much the closures will eventually save the province.

The rally is planned for 11:30 a.m.

