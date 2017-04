Firefighters extinguished a blaze to the play structure at Harbourview Golf Course on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the course at 1867 Springfield Road at around 11 p.m.

Police say no one was injured, but damage is estimated at $200,000. The arson unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6813 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

