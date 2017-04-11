ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Police Discover Impaired Man with Son on Lap Riding Lawn Tractor in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

RCMP Logo VehicleWINKLER, Man. – A man is facing impaired driving charges after he was riding a lawn tractor with his son in his lap.

Police in Winkler, Man., said they got a call Saturday around 9 p.m. about a man with a young boy on his lap driving a tractor on and off the road.

Officers put on their emergency lights to pull the tractor over, and say the driver threw a beer on the ground.

The driver, who had difficulty standing and speaking, told police his name and said he was coming from a bar.

Officers searched the man and found three unopened cans of beer.

Police also said the man’s driver’s licence was suspended.

The 41-year-old man is facing several impaired-driving related charges.

He has since been released from custody.

(CTV Winnipeg)

CP - The Canadian Press


