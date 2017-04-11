Police Discover Impaired Man with Son on Lap Riding Lawn Tractor in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

WINKLER, Man. – A man is facing impaired driving charges after he was riding a lawn tractor with his son in his lap.

Police in Winkler, Man., said they got a call Saturday around 9 p.m. about a man with a young boy on his lap driving a tractor on and off the road.

Officers put on their emergency lights to pull the tractor over, and say the driver threw a beer on the ground.

The driver, who had difficulty standing and speaking, told police his name and said he was coming from a bar.

Officers searched the man and found three unopened cans of beer.

Police also said the man’s driver’s licence was suspended.

The 41-year-old man is facing several impaired-driving related charges.

He has since been released from custody.

