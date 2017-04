A popular Winnipeg food truck serving up wood-fired pizza will soon be a year-round operation.

The Red Ember, known for popping up at events and markets across Manitoba, will open a permanent location in The Common at The Forks.

The Red Ember is the latest addition to the market in recent months, following the opening of Nuburger’s third Winnipeg location and the soon-to-open Fools + Horses Coffee Co.

Pizza fans at The Forks can get their hands on a hot slice of Red Ember pie by mid-summer.

