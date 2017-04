A 55-year-old woman has died in Wolseley after an assault early Monday morning.

Winnipeg police responded to the 400 block of Camden Place at around 3:10 a.m., where they found the victim with serious upper body injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CTV Winnipeg reports the victim is Judy Kenny, a former receptionist at the television station.

Brenda Lee Schuff, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder.

She remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments