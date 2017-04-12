Woman Tests Drive Vehicle, Calls Owner to Say She Isn’t Coming Back

A woman who took a vehicle for a test drive in Brandon thought she could simply take it home without paying.

Brandon police say a woman attended a home on March 30 to inquire about a vehicle she had seen for sale. The owner turned over the keys after being told the woman had a driver’s license, but she never returned. Instead, she called the owner and told him she would be taking the vehicle.

The vehicle was found the next day in the 400 block of Louise Avenue. A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified without a valid license and having no insurance.

She was to appear in Brandon court on Wednesday.

— Staff

