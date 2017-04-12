Gas Prices Spike in Winnipeg as Long Weekend Nears

WINNIPEG — Usually, Domo jumps to the pump for you, but gas stations across Winnipeg are only jumping in price.

Late Tuesday, prices began climbing to 107.9 cents per litre. That’s up from about 102.9 earlier this week and 99.9 cents per litre at some stations last weekend.

According to data from GasBuddy.com, Costco remains the cheapest in the city to fuel up as of Wednesday morning, reporting 96.9 at its McGillivray Boulevard and Regent Avenue West locations.

You can always find the lowest gas price by visiting ChrisD.ca/winnipeg-gas-prices.

