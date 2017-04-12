Goldeyes Sign Former Second-Rounder Nolan Sanburn

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have inked right-handed pitcher Nolan Sanburn to their 2017 roster.

Sanburn was 2-5 with six saves and a 3.53 ERA in five starts and 32 relief appearances at two levels of the Chicago White Sox’ organization in 2016. The Indiana native spent the majority of the season pitching for the Double-A Southern League’s Birmingham Barons.

“I’m excited to add another quality arm to the club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“Nolan has Double-A experience, as well as experience in the Arizona Fall League. He can start or pitch in relief, so I’m excited about the versatility he brings to the staff.”

The Goldeyes have also re-signed outfielder Josh Romanski. Romanski had originally re-signed with the team in January before having his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins’ organization. Romanski hit .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 91 games for the Goldeyes last year.

In another move, the Fish have placed first baseman Kellen Marruffo on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting his release.

