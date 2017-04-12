Polo Park Implementing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

For its green shoppers, Polo Park Shopping Centre will be installing electric vehicle charging stations by the end of this year.

Cadillac Fairview is installing 45 EV chargers at properties across Canada through a partnership with FLO, the country’s largest EV charging network with more than 3,000 charging stations.

CF’s EV charging sites will be built to support a minimum of three chargers, operating at two different capacities. Each site will accommodate two Level 2 chargers as well as one universal fast charger. Level 2 chargers require approximately three to four hours to replenish 80 percent of a vehicle’s capacity, while universal fast chargers require approximately 30 minutes to reach the same capacity.

Chargers deployed at CF properties will be networked and connected to the FLO network mobile app, allowing users to easily identify available charging stations, follow the progress of their charging session in real time, make payments and reload credit to their FLO account, and access direct customer service support.

