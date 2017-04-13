Assiniboine River Crests in Portage la Prairie

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine River crested at Portage la Prairie on Friday.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports flows at an estimated 38,600 cfs. Crews at the Portage Diversion have completed preparations for emergency flows above 25,000 cfs.

The province says a flood watch remains in effect for the area between Portage la Prairie and Headingley.

Further west in Brandon, levels on the Assiniboine River were 1,177.71 feet above sea level at 1st Street as of 9 a.m. That’s down from 1,178.06 from Thursday afternoon. Crews continue to monitor the city’s dike system and will be on duty throughout the weekend.

Back in Winnipeg, the Red River at James Avenue is 17.5 feet. Levels are expected to drop below 17 feet over the weekend.

