Two Winnipeg Men Busted for Contraband Tobacco on Highway 1

Tobacco Seizure
Contraband cigarettes seized east of Winnipeg on Highway 1, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after RCMP discovered two cases of contraband cigarettes on Wednesday.

Police made a traffic stop at around 4:20 p.m. about eight kilometres east of Deacon’s Corner on the westbound Trans-Canada Highway.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up 50 cartons in each case, plus 23 individual cartons of cigarettes.

A 44-year-old man and 47-year-old man will appear in Winnipeg court on May 18. In convicted, they could face fines of more than $21,000.

RCMP and Manitoba Finance are investigating.

— Staff


