Two Winnipeg Men Busted for Contraband Tobacco on Highway 1

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after RCMP discovered two cases of contraband cigarettes on Wednesday.

Police made a traffic stop at around 4:20 p.m. about eight kilometres east of Deacon’s Corner on the westbound Trans-Canada Highway.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up 50 cartons in each case, plus 23 individual cartons of cigarettes.

A 44-year-old man and 47-year-old man will appear in Winnipeg court on May 18. In convicted, they could face fines of more than $21,000.

RCMP and Manitoba Finance are investigating.

— Staff

