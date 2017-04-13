What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over Easter Weekend

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operated on a reduced schedule over the Easter long weekend in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, April 14 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 17 (Easter Monday).

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16

Grant Park — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16

St. Vital Centre — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16

Cadillac Fairview — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Liquor Mart locations in Manitoba will be closed Good Friday and Sunday, April 16. Some locations will operate on extended hours tonight and Saturday, April 15. To find the hours of your closest location, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open all weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17 for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Friday, April 14 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 17 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, April 14, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Monday, April 17, the regular weekday schedule is in effect.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres are closed on Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17. Regular hours of operation are in effect for Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

Swimming Pools

All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Friday, April 14, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular hours of operation are in effect for all pools on Saturday, April 15. Pools will be open on Sunday, April 16, as scheduled, but will close at 4 p.m.

All pools are closed on Monday, April 17, except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries

Friday, April 14 — Closed

Saturday, April 15 — Regular operating hours

Sunday, April 16 — Closed

Monday, April 17 — Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, West End, and West Kildonan libraries open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other libraries closed.

Animal Services Agency

Friday, April 14 — Closed

Saturday, April 15 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 17 — Closed

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. over the Easter weekend, including Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Closed Friday, April 14 to Monday, April 17.

Comments

comments