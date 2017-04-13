What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over Easter Weekend

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operated on a reduced schedule over the Easter long weekend in Winnipeg.
Civic Offices
All civic offices are closed on Friday, April 14 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 17 (Easter Monday).
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16
Grant Park — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16
St. Vital Centre — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16
Cadillac Fairview — Closed Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16
Manitoba Liquor Marts
All Liquor Mart locations in Manitoba will be closed Good Friday and Sunday, April 16. Some locations will operate on extended hours tonight and Saturday, April 15. To find the hours of your closest location, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
Open all weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17 for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)
Friday, April 14 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 16 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, April 17 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winnipeg Transit
On Friday, April 14, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Monday, April 17, the regular weekday schedule is in effect.
Leisure Centres
All Leisure Centres are closed on Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17. Regular hours of operation are in effect for Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
Swimming Pools
All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Friday, April 14, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Regular hours of operation are in effect for all pools on Saturday, April 15. Pools will be open on Sunday, April 16, as scheduled, but will close at 4 p.m.
All pools are closed on Monday, April 17, except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Libraries
Friday, April 14 — Closed
Saturday, April 15 — Regular operating hours
Sunday, April 16 — Closed
Monday, April 17 — Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, West End, and West Kildonan libraries open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other libraries closed.
Animal Services Agency
Friday, April 14 — Closed
Saturday, April 15 — Noon to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 16 — Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, April 17 — Closed
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. over the Easter weekend, including Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17.
Cemetery offices will be closed on Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17.
Winnipeg Parking Authority
Closed Friday, April 14 to Monday, April 17.