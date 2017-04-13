Refugee Claimant Charged After Officer Assaulted at Emerson Border

A man who was wanting to make a refugee claim ended up being charged after illegally crossing the border at Emerson, Manitoba on April 8.

RCMP apprehended the Minneapolis man just before 1 a.m. after the Canada Border Services Agency requested assistance. The man was searched, identified and screened before being taken to a holding cell.

While in the cell waiting to be processed, the man threatened to harm CBSA officers, damaged a fire sprinkler inside his cell — causing water to spray everywhere — and physically assaulted an officer.

Ahmed Aden Ali, 37, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.

