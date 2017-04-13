ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Refugee Claimant Charged After Officer Assaulted at Emerson Border

Refugee Claimant Charged After Officer Assaulted at Emerson Border

Refugee Claimant Charged After Officer Assaulted at Emerson Border

in News0 Comments
Refugees
Asylum seekers from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the United States by walking down a train track into the town of Emerson, Man., early Sunday morning, Feb.26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

A man who was wanting to make a refugee claim ended up being charged after illegally crossing the border at Emerson, Manitoba on April 8.

RCMP apprehended the Minneapolis man just before 1 a.m. after the Canada Border Services Agency requested assistance. The man was searched, identified and screened before being taken to a holding cell.

While in the cell waiting to be processed, the man threatened to harm CBSA officers, damaged a fire sprinkler inside his cell — causing water to spray everywhere — and physically assaulted an officer.

Ahmed Aden Ali, 37, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU