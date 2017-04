A 33-year-old man from Regina, Saskatchewan died Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 45.

The westbound car hit the man at around 5:20 p.m. approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Russell, Manitoba. The pedestrian was walking in the same westbound lane at the time.

RCMP say he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The 47-year-old female driver isn’t facing any charges.

— Staff

