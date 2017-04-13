ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Thieves Make Off with Cigarettes, Cash Register in Rural Manitoba Robberies

One of two suspects was caught on surveillance video during a robbery from a gas station in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Manitoba on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Treherne RCMP are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into two businesses in St. Claude and Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes on Tuesday.

RCMP responded to an alarm at a gas station at around 2:45 a.m. where they found the front door had been smashed in. Thieves made off with the cash register.

A second call came in approximately 45 minutes later at a convenience store in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

Police say security cameras caught the suspects smashing the front window to gain entry.

They ended up taking off in a stolen truck from the Mariapolis area with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

Suspect #1:
Described as being in his early 20’s with medium build, short hair with sideburns, wearing dark-coloured clothing, a camouflaged baseball cap, and white runners.

Suspect #2:
Described as having a medium build, dark-coloured clothing and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Treherne RCMP at (204) 723-2024.


