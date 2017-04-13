Blue Bombers Lowering Concession Prices for 2017 Season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are slashing concession prices after listening to fan feedback.

Starting with the 2017 season, hot dogs, perogies, grilled Kielbasa on a stick and other new options will start at $4.

Winnipeggers do love a deal, after all.

Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller shared the appetizing news with fans during Wednesday’s fan forum.

Also new this season will be the rapid transit terminal at the University of Manitoba, set to open in early July. All buses will use the terminal, including those acting as park and rides.

A new Blue Bomber Bar Network will shuttle fans from Gate 2 to downtown bars after the game.

The football club has also removed approximately 400 seats to make more viewing space on the concourse, alleviating some of the congestion and creating a better view of end zones.

Season ticket holders who can’t make a game this season will be able to donate their tickets for a tax receipt or swap games through a new ticket swap program.

The Blue Bombers open their season on the road July 1 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders before returning the following weekend to host the Calgary Stampeders July 7 at Investors Group Field.

