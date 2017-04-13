Winnipeg Harvest in Urgent Need of Five Non-Perishable Food Items

Winnipeg Harvest has put the call out for donations of five of their most important non-perishable food items heading into Easter weekend.

The local food bank says it needs immediate donations of:

Canned meats, fish or poultry Canned vegetables Canned fruit Canned soups Packages of dry pasta and/or rice

Donations can be dropped off at 1085 Winnipeg Avenue or any major grocery store. Monetary donations can be made at WinnipegHarvest.org, with every $1 being able to distribute $20 worth of food.

Winnipeg Harvest distributes food to nearly 62,000 Manitobans monthly.

Comments

comments