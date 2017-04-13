ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Harvest in Urgent Need of Five Non-Perishable Food Items

Winnipeg HarvestWinnipeg Harvest has put the call out for donations of five of their most important non-perishable food items heading into Easter weekend.

The local food bank says it needs immediate donations of:

  1. Canned meats, fish or poultry
  2. Canned vegetables
  3. Canned fruit
  4. Canned soups
  5. Packages of dry pasta and/or rice

Donations can be dropped off at 1085 Winnipeg Avenue or any major grocery store. Monetary donations can be made at WinnipegHarvest.org, with every $1 being able to distribute $20 worth of food.

Winnipeg Harvest distributes food to nearly 62,000 Manitobans monthly.


