A 26-year-old Brandon man has been charged with allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Police in Westman met with the victim, who said the man pushed her face into the floor. Officers later learned there had been other instances when the accused has assaulted and threatened her while armed with a knife.

The man has been charged with four counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of breaching probation and assault with a weapon.

— Staff

