Boy Breaks Free from Attempted Abduction in North End

WINNIPEG — An 11-year-old boy was able to break free from an attempted abduction Friday afternoon in the North End.

The boy was walking in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street at around 3:25 p.m. when an unknown man grabbed him and began dragging him away. The boy was able to fight back and break free, eventually making it home while being chased for some distance by the suspect.

He was not injured during the ordeal.

Suspect description:

Man in his 40s

Medium build

Wearing reading glasses, a grey coloured shirt

Grey and orange coloured jacket (grey from the chest down with orange on the shoulders)

Blue jeans, and white/grey coloured shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

