Winnipeg’s Spring Clean-Up Beginning on Tuesday

WINNIPEG — Crews will hit the streets Tuesday, April 18 to begin the annual spring clean-up operation.

Over the next five to six weeks, sweeping of the entire street network — including back lanes — will be carried out. The downtown area will be the first to receive attention, as well as major routes, bridges and overpasses.

Sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians will also be swept on main routes, bus routes and collector streets. Removal of sand from boulevards in residential areas will be limited to where there is excessive accumulation.

Litter and debris will also be removed from city parks.

Jim Berezowsky, manager of streets maintenance, says 7,000 lane kilometres of streets, 1,600 lane kilometres of walkways and over 50 bridges and medians will be cleaned.

“Be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning equipment in your neighbourhood and remember to stay back and stay safe.”

The clean-up is expected to cost $6 million and will include more than 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 staff, including both city and contractor personnel.

Comments

comments