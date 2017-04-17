Assiniboine Park Zoo Bringing Back ‘Dinosaurs Alive!’ in May

WINNIPEG — A popular summer attraction is making a giant return to Assiniboine Park Zoo in May.

Dinosaurs Alive! returns with an additional dinosaur to the exhibit, bringing its total to 16 life-sized animatronic giants.

“Last year, our Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit was a huge hit with local visitors of all ages as well as tourists and we can’t wait to see it return,” said Gary Lunsford, senior director, animal care and conservation.

“What better way to kick off the season than with the unveiling of our newest dinosaur. It’s going to be a fantastic summer at the zoo.”

The exhibit offers visitors the opportunity to step back in time to the prehistoric era as the lifelike dinosaurs move and roar demonstrating how they may have looked and moved in a natural environment millions of years ago. In addition to the dinosaurs themselves, the exhibit features a dig site and excavation site where children of all ages can discover what it’s like to be a paleontologist.

The exhibit will open Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

