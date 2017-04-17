Man, 61, Dies in Rollover Southwest of Portage la Prairie

A 61-year-old man died Sunday when he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving southwest of Portage la Prairie.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on PR 242 at Road 60 North about 10 km south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver, from the RM of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say it appears he lost control while travelling southbound on PR 242 when he hit the ditch and rolled. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, as well as a lack of seatbelt use.

Police continue to investigate.

