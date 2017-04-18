Rural Manitoba Roads Take the Lead in CAA’s ‘Worst Roads’ Campaign

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Mike Mager
Mike Mager, CAA Manitoba president and CEO, speaks during the media launch of the Worst Roads campaign on March 21, 2017. (CHRISD.CA FILE)

Six out of 10 of the top roads voted Manitoba’s ‘worst’ are outside of Winnipeg.

The findings, released Tuesday, conclude CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign with just over 8,400 votes cast for 712 roads.

“Worst Roads has achieved another personal best — or should I say worst? — as Manitobans voted on a historic number of roads,” said Mike Mager, CAA Manitoba president and CEO.

“Clearly, many of us believe the routes on our commute are the roughest roads around and deserve to be recognized as an area of concern.”

Provincial Road 239 near Faulkner, Manitoba took the lead, followed by Provincial Road 353 in Brookdale and Dugald Road in Anola to round out the top three.

Four Winnipeg roads made the list, including Chevrier Boulevard, Empress Street, Pembina Highway and Fermor Avenue.

CAA also took votes this year for the most improved roads, which emerged as St. James Street in Winnipeg and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Results of the rankings will be shared with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen.

Final Worst Roads 2017 rankings

Rank

Road

Location

1

Provincial Road 239

Faulkner

2

Provincial Road 353

Brookdale

3

Dugald Road

Anola

4

Chevrier Boulevard

Winnipeg

5

Empress Street

Winnipeg

6

Pembina Highway

Winnipeg

7

Main Street South

Carman

8

Main Street South

Minnedosa

9

Fermor Avenue

Winnipeg

10

Manitoba 20

Ochre River


