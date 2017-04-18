Rural Manitoba Roads Take the Lead in CAA’s ‘Worst Roads’ Campaign

Six out of 10 of the top roads voted Manitoba’s ‘worst’ are outside of Winnipeg.

The findings, released Tuesday, conclude CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign with just over 8,400 votes cast for 712 roads.

“Worst Roads has achieved another personal best — or should I say worst? — as Manitobans voted on a historic number of roads,” said Mike Mager, CAA Manitoba president and CEO.

“Clearly, many of us believe the routes on our commute are the roughest roads around and deserve to be recognized as an area of concern.”

Provincial Road 239 near Faulkner, Manitoba took the lead, followed by Provincial Road 353 in Brookdale and Dugald Road in Anola to round out the top three.

Four Winnipeg roads made the list, including Chevrier Boulevard, Empress Street, Pembina Highway and Fermor Avenue.

CAA also took votes this year for the most improved roads, which emerged as St. James Street in Winnipeg and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Results of the rankings will be shared with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen.

Final Worst Roads 2017 rankings

Rank Road Location 1 Provincial Road 239 Faulkner 2 Provincial Road 353 Brookdale 3 Dugald Road Anola 4 Chevrier Boulevard Winnipeg 5 Empress Street Winnipeg 6 Pembina Highway Winnipeg 7 Main Street South Carman 8 Main Street South Minnedosa 9 Fermor Avenue Winnipeg 10 Manitoba 20 Ochre River

