CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘Werther’

Synopsis:

The young poet, Werther, falls instantly in love with the beautiful and unattainable Charlotte; however, Charlotte has promised to marry another. Werther tries to stay away, but his tormented heart aches to be with her. Seeking peace the only way he knows how, he takes his own life as Charlotte finally returns his love. Irresistible melody infused with vivid and lush orchestration results in a masterpiece that is among the most exquisite and moving in all of French opera.

Werther runs April 29, May 2 and May 5. Tickets are available through the Manitoba Opera box office. Visit ManitobaOpera.mb.ca for details and to receive a buy one, get one offer for adult admission.

