Bisons Open 2017 Football Season at Home Against Saskatchewan

U of M Bisons Football
The Manitoba Bisons 2017 football schedule has the Herd hosting the Saskatchewan Huskies at Investors Group Field on September 1. (GOBISONS.CA)

The Manitoba Bisons will have their favourite conference rival in town September 1 to open their 2017 football season.

The Bisons welcome the Saskatchewan Huskies at 7 p.m. to Investors Group Field before the Herd travels to Thunderbird Stadium the following weekend (September 9) to play UBC.

The Bisons’ annual homecoming game is slated for Saturday, September 16 against the Calgary Dinos at 1 p.m.

In total, Manitoba plays four games at IGF, with the conference bye the week of October 7.

Bisons’ 2017 conference schedule

Date

Opponent

Location, Time (CT)

Friday, Sept. 1

Saskatchewan Huskies

Investors Group Field, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

UBC Thunderbirds

Thunderbird Stadium, 3 p.m.

*Saturday, Sept. 16

Calgary Dinos

Investors Group Field, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Regina Rams

Mosaic Stadium, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Alberta Golden Bears

Investors Group Field, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Conference Bye

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

Calgary Dinos

McMahon Stadium, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

UBC Thunderbirds

Investors Group Field, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Saskatchewan Huskies

Griffiths Stadium, 8 p.m.

*Homecoming game


