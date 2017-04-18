Bisons Open 2017 Football Season at Home Against Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Bisons will have their favourite conference rival in town September 1 to open their 2017 football season.

The Bisons welcome the Saskatchewan Huskies at 7 p.m. to Investors Group Field before the Herd travels to Thunderbird Stadium the following weekend (September 9) to play UBC.

The Bisons’ annual homecoming game is slated for Saturday, September 16 against the Calgary Dinos at 1 p.m.

In total, Manitoba plays four games at IGF, with the conference bye the week of October 7.

Bisons’ 2017 conference schedule

Date Opponent Location, Time (CT) Friday, Sept. 1 Saskatchewan Huskies Investors Group Field, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 UBC Thunderbirds Thunderbird Stadium, 3 p.m. *Saturday, Sept. 16 Calgary Dinos Investors Group Field, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 Regina Rams Mosaic Stadium, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 Alberta Golden Bears Investors Group Field, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 Conference Bye Saturday, Oct. 14 Calgary Dinos McMahon Stadium, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 UBC Thunderbirds Investors Group Field, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Saskatchewan Huskies Griffiths Stadium, 8 p.m.

*Homecoming game

Comments

comments