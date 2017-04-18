Dee Snider, Rick Springfield to Play The Burt

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider will join the Snake Oil tribute band on stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre this summer.

Snider will perform some of his band’s songs alongside the theatrical tribute group on June 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50.

Grammy-winning Aussie singer-songwriter Rick Springfield will make his way to The Burt on August 30.

Springfield scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.

The Blind Boys of Alabama wedge themselves between Snider and Springfield to perform at The Burt on August 12 as part of the 2017 Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.

The festival runs August 11-12 on Smith Street and the Burton Cummings Theatre.

