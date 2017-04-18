Survey Finds Winnipeggers in Favour of Having a Transit Police Force

WINNIPEG — A survey commissioned by the Amalgamated Transit Union has found the majority of Winnipeggers are in favour of having a dedicated police force oversee safety on Winnipeg Transit buses.

The survey, conducted by Probe Research, asked 600 Winnipeg adults varying questions regarding transit use between March 13-28.

Sixty-four percent responded by saying a dedicated police force is needed, while 93 percent of regular transit riders said they still feel safe while on the bus.

Winnipeggers who rarely take the bus are much less likely to feel very safe taking transit. Only one-in-four people who rarely ride the bus feel very safe doing so.

The survey also found one-in-five Winnipeggers (18 percent) feel significantly less safe riding the bus at night. Only one-quarter of frequent riders (28 percent) feel very safe at night.

Other findings:

Winnipeg Transit use is most significant among lower-income households (63 percent), renters (64 percent), young adults aged 18-34 (57 percent), and core residents (51 percent).

Older people 55+ (70 percent) were less likely to ride transit, including homeowners (71 percent), and high-income households making $100K+ (77 percent)

