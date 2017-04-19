Families Affected by Pending Concordia Hospital ER to Speak Out

WINNIPEG — A town hall for residents living in northeast Winnipeg will air their concerns over the province’s plan to close the Concordia Hospital emergency room.

“Last year, close to 30,000 people received needed care at the Concordia Hospital emergency room,” said NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona). “To simply close the ER without any discussion or replacement services is a slap in the face to northeast Winnipeg.”

In a move that’s said to cut costs and streamline wait times for patients visiting hospitals across Winnipeg, three of six of the city’s emergency rooms are slated to close.

Concordia NDP MLA Matt Wiebe says he’s been receiving calls hourly on the issue.

“Constituents telling me their stories on how the hospital’s ER helped them and their family and others telling me the value in the peace of mind they get by knowing there is an ER close by in case of emergency,” Wiebe said.

Once closed, Concordia will focus more on transitional care for the elderly and physical rehabilitation.

A rally last week by health care support staff drew hundreds to the grounds of Concordia Hospital to oppose the pending closure.

A town hall to allow residents to voice their concerns will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at East Elmwood Community Centre, 490 Keenleyside Street.

WATCH: Major changes announced to Manitoba’s health care system (April 7, 2017)

Comments

comments