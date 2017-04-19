Chef Needs a Break: Dancing Noodle Pauses to Re-Energize

Hand-pulling Lanzhou-style noodles six days a week can be exhausting.

So, Chef Xiaofei Zuo of Dancing Noodle at 1393 Pembina Highway has decided to take a little bit of a break.

In an Instagram post Tuesday evening, Zuo said, “I’ve been overloading myself in the restaurant for a long time, both my body and heart are exhausted. Don’t know what time will open again, but I guarantee that I will be back and serve you guys the awesome noodle again.”

Zuo prepares each noodle dish from scratch to achieve his delicacy.

The restaurant originally opened in early 2016 amid a social media crush of diners who had heard about the little hole-in-the-wall spot on Instagram.

Dancing Noodle’s popularity soon soared and it opened a temporary pop-up location at The Forks last summer.

There wasn’t immediate word on when the establishment would begin serving again.

