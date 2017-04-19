Asper, Scharfstein Recommended to Join Winnipeg Police Board

Mayor Brian Bowman is recommending corporate executive and philanthropist David Asper and local businessman Brian Scharfstein to the Winnipeg Police Board.

The appointments fill vacancies left by Chair Coun. Jeff Browaty after his resignation in February, as well as citizen appointee Derek Johannson, who resigned in March.

“David and Brian are both strong community leaders who are very committed to our community and city,” said Mayor Bowman. “I believe their combined leadership, community, and business experience will be an asset to the Board and I am pleased they have agreed to be recommended for appointment.”

Asper, a community leader, is also a lawyer and legal educator who sits on a number of other boards, including as chair of The Asper Foundation and chair and co-founder of Amenity Health Care.

Scharfstein is a pedorthist, and principal owner of Canadian Footwear and the FootHealth Centre in Winnipeg and Calgary. He is also former chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Following successful background security checks and the approval of city council, Asper would become chair and Scharfstein a citizen appointee effective immediately. Their terms would expire on December 31, 2018.

Current members of the Winnipeg Police Board include Councillor Ross Eadie, Barry Tuckett (vice-chair), Mary Jane Loustel, Larry Licharson, and Alicja Szarkiewicz.

