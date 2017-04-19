Manitoba Hydro Closing District Offices in Rural Areas to Save Money

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Hydro is closing district offices in several rural communities across southern Manitoba.

Offices in Beausejour, Powerview, Falcon Lake, Fisher Branch, Gimli, Boissevain, Pilot Mound, Glenboro, Winnipegosis, Ste. Rose, Grandview and McCreary will be shut down as of May 19.

In a statement, Manitoba Hydro says about 20 employees will be re-assigned to different customer service centres.

It says the move will save millions of dollars by cutting costs.

The Crown corporation is already cutting jobs and offering voluntary buyouts.

(CJOB)

