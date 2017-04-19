Next Tasks Include Reforming Social Services: Manitoba Premier

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister promised more cost-control measures and changes to government programs Wednesday as he marked the one-year anniversary of his election victory.

Following recent moves to consolidate hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg and reduce the number of managers at provincial Crown corporations, the Progressive Conservative premier said more changes are coming.

“We are going to reform the way we do economic development. We are going to reform the way we deliver social services,” Pallister told the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“We are going to reform the way that we deliver health care and we are going to make our systems work better.”

Pallister also had a warning for public-sector unions.

“For the last number of years, public-sector unions have essentially controlled the government and the New Democratic Party. Now they just run the New Democratic Party. Someone else is in charge of the government now and somebody has to adjust.”

The Progressive Conservatives swept to power on April 19 of last year largely on promises to cut the provincial sales tax by one point by 2020 and end years of deficits started by the former NDP government by 2024.

Since then, Pallister’s Tories have taken steps to slow growth in annual spending. They have introduced a bill to freeze the wages of public-sector workers, cut the number of cabinet ministers and cancelled some major health-care construction projects.

Measures have not been as drastic as in neighbouring Saskatchewan, where the government recently cut public-sector compensation by 3.5 per cent, slashed funding to schools, libraries, universities and colleges and shut down its Crown-owned bus company.

One political analyst said Pallister’s fiscal bark has, to date, been worse than his bite.

“We’ve seen a pattern so far where the government — especially the premier — kind of overstates the severity of what’s coming, and then what comes is not a bad as people thought it would be,” said Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba.

“I wonder whether this is a deliberate strategy to sort of short-circuit criticism ahead of time.”

The government floated the idea of privatizing some government services in the days leading up to the budget earlier this month, but the fiscal document didn’t follow through. It did outline plans to knock down the deficit by $32 million to $840 million. The reduction has been criticized by some business groups as too small.

Pallister’s planned changes to social programs are likely to include social impact bonds, which the Tories promised during the election campaign. Such bonds allow private investors to spend money on social programs and earn interest based on specific outcomes.

A recent example in Saskatchewan saw The Mosaic Company Foundation put up $1 million to improve graduation rates at a Regina school. The government says the foundation will only get repaid with interest if the graduation rate rises to 82 per cent.

Some labour groups have denounced the bonds as a way to divert government money from front-line services to private coffers.

Pallister said Wednesday his first year in office has been a step toward his goal of balancing the budget and improving services such as health care. Manitoba emergency rooms have registered among the longest wait times in the country, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

“I know that the process will take time … and more needs to be done.”

Comments

comments