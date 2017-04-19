‘Resurgence’ Celebrates 30 Years of Pride Winnipeg

The 30th anniversary of the Pride Winnipeg Festival is being marked by “Resurgence: Taking Back Space.”

That’s the theme for this year’s festival, reminding the community that while the LGBTTQ* community has made great strides over the past 30 years, there is still more work to be done in advocating for those who continue to face discrimination and social exclusion.

Pride Winnipeg will formally launch the theme at 7 p.m. tonight at the West End Cultural Centre. The free event is open to the public and will include pizza and a show from Like That of Sunshine House.

The Pride Winnipeg 30th Anniversary Festival runs from May 26 to June 4 with events throughout the community. A two-day festival at the Forks will take place June 3-4 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The 30th annual Pride Parade will take place June 4 throughout downtown Winnipeg.

