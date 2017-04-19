Winnipeg Child Rescued from Sexual Abuse After Public Tip; Two Charged

Without a tip from the public, a five-year-old Winnipeg child may still be an ongoing victim of sexual abuse.

Police are crediting that tip in December 2016 with the eventual rescue of the victim being used to produce child pornography images. The child is now safe.

Police say the tip led them to a social media account where images of child pornography were being uploaded. An investigation later identified two suspects in February 2017.

The two were arrested and charged with possession, distribution and making child pornography, as well as failing to comply with an undertaking.

Additional sexual abuse images discovered during the course of the investigation resulted in the same two suspects being re-arrested in April of this year. They now face sexual assault charges, as well as sexual interference, and additional child pornography charges.

Anyone who comes across child pornography or child exploitation on the Internet can report it to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection at Cybertip.ca.

