News » Boy, 11, Killed in Accidental Shooting on Garden Hill First Nation

RCMP Logo VehicleAn 11-year-old boy has died following an accidental shooting on Garden Hill First Nation.

The boy and two others, aged 11 and 12, were playing inside a home on Tuesday night when they came across an improperly stored gun. While the 12-year-old was handling it, the gun fired and struck the 11-year-old victim. He was taken to the local nursing station, but died from his injuries.

Police have arrested the 12-year-old, along with his 36-year-old father. The youth has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and careless use of a firearm. The father has been charged with careless storage of a firearm.

Both have been released from custody.

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate.

— Staff


