Manitoba Trucking Company Fined $48K After Worker Suffers Burns

WINNIPEG — Maxim Transportation Services Inc. has been slapped with a hefty fine after one of its workers was burned on the job.

Workplace Safety and Health says the incident happened September 10, 2014 when an employee was using an oxygen acetylene cutting torch to cut a hole on the top of a metal 45-gallon barrel. Flammable contents were still present in the barrel, setting off flames to the worker’s face and left forearm once the torch pierced the top of the container.

Maxim pled guilty on March 23, 2017 and was ordered to pay $48,750 in fines and surcharges.

