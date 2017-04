A man in his 20s was robbed Wednesday night in the area of Portage and Main.

Winnipeg police say he was confronted by a suspect with a gun just before 11 p.m. He demanded money from the man and fled the scene.

The victim wasn’t injured and was able to contact police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with darker skin, approximately 5’6″ tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

Comments

comments